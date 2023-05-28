Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $30.70 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

