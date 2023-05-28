Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Antero Resources worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

Antero Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.