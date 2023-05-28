Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $6.40 Million Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,628 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.35% of International Seaways worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,238,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Seaways by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,152,000 after buying an additional 170,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Seaways by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter valued at $17,047,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $905,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $360,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,400 shares of company stock worth $2,021,494 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Trading Up 2.1 %

INSW opened at $37.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.14%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

