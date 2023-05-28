Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.5 %

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $438.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.55. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

