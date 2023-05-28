Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Shopify by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $1,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Shopify Stock Up 2.7 %

SHOP stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

