Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 4,425 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.55. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

