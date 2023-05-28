Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 789 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,447 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $329.99 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $243.17 and a fifty-two week high of $354.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.51.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $101,767.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,805 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,301.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $101,767.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,805 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,301.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,497 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,867 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.59.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

