Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 273,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,067.0 days.

Toho Stock Performance

TKCOF remained flat at $37.57 on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417. Toho has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40.

Toho Company Profile

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the business of film and theater production services. It operates through the following segments: Movie Film, Theater, Real Estate, and Others. The Movie Film segment produces, distributes, and exhibits movies; and creates and sells video programs, television programs, and commercial films.

