Tokocrypto (TKO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.39 Million

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokocrypto has a total market cap of $154.04 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tokocrypto has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto was first traded on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,694,130 coins. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto is a cryptocurrency platform that was launched in 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia’s Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency. Their latest project, TKO, is a unique hybrid token that serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform, including participation in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was launched in April 2021 and has attracted both private and enterprise users. Tokocrypto was created in partnership with Binance, which supports the project’s future development.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokocrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

