TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Short Interest Update

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,668,900 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 2,005,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 269.2 days.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Up 0.3 %

TransAlta Renewables stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $14.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRSWF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australia Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility.

