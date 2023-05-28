Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRVN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Trevena Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.05. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.50) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trevena will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth about $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 72.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 122,242 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

