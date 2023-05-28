Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 6,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,736. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. The company had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

