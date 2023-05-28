Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

TRTN has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Triton International has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $83.82.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Triton International will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Triton International by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

