Truefg LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Truefg LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,889,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,329. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.72.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

