Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Short Interest Up 21.0% in May

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Trustmark stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. 189,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,177. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $188.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares in the company, valued at $904,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 208.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.