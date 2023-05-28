TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
TWC Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of TWC Enterprises stock opened at C$17.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22. The firm has a market cap of C$440.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.09. TWC Enterprises has a twelve month low of C$15.42 and a twelve month high of C$18.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.46.
About TWC Enterprises
