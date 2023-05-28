UBS Group Lowers Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $20.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Children’s Place stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $214.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.23). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 363.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 164,123 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 227.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 108.8% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

Further Reading

