UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UGI. Mizuho began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

UGI Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of UGI opened at $28.30 on Friday. UGI has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $44.54. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -51.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of UGI by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

