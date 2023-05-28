Ultra Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.16 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $65.71 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,160.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.35 or 0.00413158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00118331 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00024824 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00039394 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000445 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002959 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19471405 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,140,872.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

