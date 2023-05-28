Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the April 30th total of 17,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultralife in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife Price Performance

Shares of Ultralife stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. 10,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,812. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 million, a PE ratio of -426.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 20,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $82,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,040,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,113.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 33,309 shares of company stock worth $135,305. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ultralife by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ultralife by 16.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 89,873 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the first quarter worth $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Further Reading

