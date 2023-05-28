Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $193.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

