United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
United Community Banks Price Performance
NASDAQ:UCBIO opened at $18.55 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49.
United Community Banks Company Profile
