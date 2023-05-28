United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ:UCBIO opened at $18.55 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.