United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Short Interest Update

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCBIO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.49. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

