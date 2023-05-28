United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 18.25. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAMY. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 129,544 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in June 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

