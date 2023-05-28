United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 137.7% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.39. 17,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,685. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.68) to GBX 1,125 ($13.99) in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

