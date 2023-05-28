Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Update

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,200 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $35.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Unity Biotechnology Trading Up 7.4 %

UBX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 226,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,775. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

