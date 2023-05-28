Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on U shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $27.65 on Friday. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $197,646.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 732,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,186,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 400,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $197,646.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 732,215 shares in the company, valued at $22,186,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,053,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,307,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,522,000 after acquiring an additional 250,855 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,044,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,951,000 after acquiring an additional 987,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,391,000 after acquiring an additional 975,221 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

