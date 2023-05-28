UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on UTStarcom in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTStarcom Price Performance

About UTStarcom

NASDAQ:UTSI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.81. 3,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $5.03.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

