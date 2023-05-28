UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTSI opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $5.03.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.13% of UTStarcom as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.