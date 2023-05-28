VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,403,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395,861 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $656,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000.

Shares of BATS:ITM opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.24.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

