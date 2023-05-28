Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after buying an additional 309,769 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $191.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.94. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $197.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

