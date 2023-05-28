Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,100 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 365,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.65. The company had a trading volume of 743,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,458. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $66.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VONG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

