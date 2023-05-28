Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Cut by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $214.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

