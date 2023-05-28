Veeco Instruments Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Veeco Instruments in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Veeco Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,463.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 146.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

