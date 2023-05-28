Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $185.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.09.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $165.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.36. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 200,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,791,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

