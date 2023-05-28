Velas (VLX) Price Up 24.6% Over Last 7 Days

Velas (VLX) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $41.80 million and $961,841.46 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00052996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00038885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,456,046,819 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.