Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Up 52.3% in May

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,100 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the April 30th total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Verb Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Verb Technology by 599.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 120,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 103,280 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Verb Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,092,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the first quarter worth about $184,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Verb Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 49,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,608. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.76. Verb Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in platform development. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and consists of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. The company was founded by Rory J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.