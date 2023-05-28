VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (OTCMKTS:VBVBF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in May

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (OTCMKTS:VBVBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie alerts:

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VBVBF remained flat at $50.30 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30. VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.