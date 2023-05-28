Verge One Day Trading Volume Tops $501,241.87 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last week, Verge has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $33.70 million and $501,241.87 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,064.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.02 or 0.00327894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012600 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.26 or 0.00556779 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00066218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.03 or 0.00413441 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,565,969 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

