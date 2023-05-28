VirtualMeta (VMA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $27,919.79

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 28th. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and $27,919.79 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00352118 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29,070.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

