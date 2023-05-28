Virtus Family Office LLC Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Virtus Family Office LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 3.1% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 935.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.09. 5,439,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

