Virtus Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Virtus Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup accounts for approximately 2.9% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,493,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,100 shares of company stock worth $15,962,206 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

