Virtus Family Office LLC Buys 24,867 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Virtus Family Office LLC increased its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,867 shares during the period. Logitech International accounts for approximately 7.8% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 59,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 381,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Stock Performance

LOGI traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.82. The company had a trading volume of 429,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,294. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $68.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have commented on LOGI shares. UBS Group lowered Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

