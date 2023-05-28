Virtus Family Office LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Virtus Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for 2.6% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,580,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9,361.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 816,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,837,000 after buying an additional 807,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,581.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 603,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,560,000 after acquiring an additional 567,480 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Insider Activity

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,390. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $92.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Stories

