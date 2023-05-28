Virtus Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 295,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 172,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,179.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 311,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.398 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $4.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

