Virtus Family Office LLC Sells 7,977 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Virtus Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.7% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truefg LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,181. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.73.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

