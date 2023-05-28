Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $40,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $379,806,000 after buying an additional 28,784 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,707,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $225.01 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.30 and a 200 day moving average of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.