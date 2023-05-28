Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 19,588 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Visa were worth $22,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,067,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,870. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

