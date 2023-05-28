Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) Short Interest Update

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 83,300 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Vislink Technologies Trading Down 9.8 %

NASDAQ:VISL traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $6.61. 81,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,545. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. Vislink Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vislink Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VISL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Vislink Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

