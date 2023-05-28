VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Up 42.8% in May

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the April 30th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VSBGF remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 203,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,700. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile
